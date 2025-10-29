Virksomhedsoversigt
MBition
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in Germany hos MBition udgør i alt €110K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MBition's samlede kompensationspakker.

Median Pakke
company icon
MBition
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per år
€110K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
€91.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€18.6K
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
16 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MBition for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Germany er €109,807.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MBition for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Germany er €109,807.

