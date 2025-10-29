Virksomhedsoversigt
MBition
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Germany hos MBition udgør i alt €82.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MBition's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
MBition
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per år
€82.2K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
€71.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€10.7K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos MBition?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos MBition in Germany ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €94,259. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MBition for Softwareingeniør rollen in Germany er €83,955.

