Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Mailchimp spænder fra $149K pr. year for Engineer II til $291K pr. year for Staff Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $218K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mailchimp's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer II
$149K
$116K
$27.5K
$5.4K
Engineer III
$153K
$148K
$0
$5K
Senior Engineer
$205K
$159K
$23.9K
$21.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Mailchimp er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
