Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos Mailchimp udgør i alt $233K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $217K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mailchimp's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$233K
$144K
$60K
$29K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Mailchimp er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)