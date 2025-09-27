Virksomhedsoversigt
Mailchimp
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner Lønninger

Mailchimp Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos Mailchimp udgør i alt $233K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $217K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mailchimp's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$233K
$144K
$60K
$29K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Mailchimp er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktdesigner at Mailchimp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mailchimp for the Produktdesigner role in United States is $221,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Mailchimp

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Rubrik
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Envoy
  • Lattice
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer