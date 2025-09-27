Virksomhedsoversigt
Mailchimp
Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in United States hos Mailchimp udgør i alt $171K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mailchimp's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Mailchimp
Data Scientist
New York, NY
Total per år
$171K
Niveau
Data Scientist II
Grundløn
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$35.5K
Bonus
$10K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Mailchimp?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Mailchimp er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos Mailchimp in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $206,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Mailchimp for Data Scientist rollen in United States er $157,500.

