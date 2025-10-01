Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Magna International udgør i alt CA$124K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magna International's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Magna International
Software Engineer
Brampton, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$124K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
CA$110K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$13.4K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Magna International?

CA$226K

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Ingeniør bij Magna International in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$144,625. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Magna International voor de Software Ingeniør functie in Canada is CA$110,416.

