Virksomhedsoversigt
Magic Leap
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Switzerland

Magic Leap Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Switzerland

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Switzerland hos Magic Leap spænder fra CHF 172K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer til CHF 209K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Switzerland udgør i alt CHF 213K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magic Leap's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 172K
CHF 151K
CHF 3.7K
CHF 17.1K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

CHF 134K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CHF 25.2K+ (nogle gange CHF 252K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Magic Leap in Switzerland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 235,332. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Magic Leap for Software Ingeniør rollen in Switzerland er CHF 180,361.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Magic Leap

Relaterede virksomheder

  • SmartThings
  • Avvo
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer