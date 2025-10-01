Virksomhedsoversigt
Magic Leap
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Magic Leap Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Magic Leap spænder fra $160K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til $330K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $181K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magic Leap's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer
$160K
$153K
$0
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$179K
$149K
$26K
$4K
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$164K
$5.8K
$15.6K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Magic Leap in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $330,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Magic Leap for Software Ingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $180,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Magic Leap

Relaterede virksomheder

  • SmartThings
  • Avvo
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer