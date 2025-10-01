Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Magic Leap spænder fra $160K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til $330K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $181K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magic Leap's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer
$160K
$153K
$0
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$179K
$149K
$26K
$4K
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$164K
$5.8K
$15.6K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
