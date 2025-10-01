Software Ingeniør kompensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area hos Magic Leap spænder fra $139K pr. year for Entry Software Engineer til $188K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area udgør i alt $149K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magic Leap's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
$139K
$124K
$10K
$5K
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$110K
$3.4K
$2K
Software Engineer
$130K
$110K
$15K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$147K
$4K
$11.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
