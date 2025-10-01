Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area hos Magic Leap spænder fra $139K pr. year for Entry Software Engineer til $188K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area udgør i alt $149K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Magic Leap's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$139K
$124K
$10K
$5K
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$110K
$3.4K
$2K
Software Engineer
$130K
$110K
$15K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$147K
$4K
$11.4K
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

OSS

