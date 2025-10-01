Virksomhedsoversigt
Magic Leap
Magic Leap Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Zurich Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Zurich Area hos Magic Leap spænder fra CHF 172K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer til CHF 209K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Zurich Area udgør i alt CHF 213K. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 172K
CHF 151K
CHF 3.7K
CHF 17.1K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Magic Leap er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Virtual Reality Softwareingeniør

OSS

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Software Ingeniør på Magic Leap in Greater Zurich Area ligger på en årlig total ersättning på CHF 235,332. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Magic Leap för Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Zurich Area är CHF 180,361.

