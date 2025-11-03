Virksomhedsoversigt
MacPaw
MacPaw Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Ukraine hos MacPaw udgør i alt UAH 2.37M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for MacPaw's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
MacPaw
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Total per år
UAH 2.37M
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
UAH 2.37M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos MacPaw?
Block logo
+UAH 2.43M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.73M
Stripe logo
+UAH 839K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.47M
Verily logo
+UAH 923K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos MacPaw in Ukraine ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på UAH 3,373,102. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos MacPaw for Softwareingeniør rollen in Ukraine er UAH 2,366,206.

