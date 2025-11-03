Virksomhedsoversigt
Luxury Escapes
Luxury Escapes Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Australia hos Luxury Escapes udgør i alt A$114K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxury Escapes's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Luxury Escapes
Software Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per år
A$114K
Niveau
Mid
Grundløn
A$114K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxury Escapes?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Luxury Escapes in Australia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på A$201,567. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Luxury Escapes for Softwareingeniør rollen in Australia er A$126,385.

