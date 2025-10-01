Software Ingeniør kompensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area hos Luxoft spænder fra PLN 144K pr. year for L2 til PLN 265K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 168K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 144K
PLN 144K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 222K
PLN 222K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 265K
PLN 265K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
