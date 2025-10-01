Software Ingeniør kompensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area hos Luxoft spænder fra PLN 125K pr. year for L2 til PLN 329K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Warsaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 236K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 125K
PLN 125K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 267K
PLN 267K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 329K
PLN 329K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
