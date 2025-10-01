Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Luxoft spænder fra $92.5K pr. year for L1 til $107K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
