Software Ingeniør kompensation in Ukraine hos Luxoft spænder fra UAH 1.41M pr. year for L2 til UAH 3.16M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ukraine udgør i alt UAH 1.77M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
L2
UAH 1.41M
UAH 1.41M
UAH 0
UAH 5.9K
L3
UAH 2.18M
UAH 2.18M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 3.12M
UAH 3.12M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
