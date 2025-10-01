Virksomhedsoversigt
Luxoft
Luxoft Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Sofia City Province

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Sofia City Province hos Luxoft spænder fra BGN 105K pr. year for L3 til BGN 114K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Sofia City Province udgør i alt BGN 101K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
BGN 278K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxoft?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Luxoft in Sofia City Province sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 117,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Software Ingeniør role in Sofia City Province is BGN 100,744.

Andre ressourcer