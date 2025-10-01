Software Ingeniør kompensation in Sofia City Province hos Luxoft spænder fra BGN 105K pr. year for L3 til BGN 114K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Sofia City Province udgør i alt BGN 101K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
