Software Ingeniør kompensation in Romania hos Luxoft spænder fra RON 93.2K pr. year for L1 til RON 249K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Romania udgør i alt RON 142K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.5
L4
RON 249K
RON 249K
RON 0
RON 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
