Software Ingeniør kompensation in Romania hos Luxoft spænder fra RON 93.2K pr. year for L1 til RON 249K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Romania udgør i alt RON 142K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
Regular Software Engineer
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.5
L4
Lead Software Engineer
RON 249K
RON 249K
RON 0
RON 0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxoft?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Luxoft in Romania ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RON 282,079. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Luxoft for Software Ingeniør rollen in Romania er RON 141,517.

