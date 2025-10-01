Virksomhedsoversigt
Luxoft
Luxoft Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Munich Metro Region

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Munich Metro Region hos Luxoft spænder fra €56.5K pr. year for L2 til €68.5K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Munich Metro Region udgør i alt €69.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
€68.5K
€68.5K
€0
€0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxoft?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Luxoft in Munich Metro Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €92,067. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Luxoft for Software Ingeniør rollen in Munich Metro Region er €66,806.

Andre ressourcer