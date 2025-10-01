Software Ingeniør kompensation in Munich Metro Region hos Luxoft spænder fra €56.5K pr. year for L2 til €68.5K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Munich Metro Region udgør i alt €69.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
L3
€68.5K
€68.5K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
