Luxoft Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Mexico

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Mexico hos Luxoft spænder fra MX$30.1K pr. year for L1 til MX$62K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Mexico udgør i alt MX$53.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
MX$30.1K
MX$29.7K
MX$0
MX$406
L2
Regular Software Engineer
MX$42.8K
MX$41.2K
MX$0
MX$1.6K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
MX$54.9K
MX$53.9K
MX$0
MX$966
L4
Lead Software Engineer
MX$62K
MX$62K
MX$0
MX$0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxoft?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Luxoft in Mexico ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på MXMX$69,199. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Luxoft for Software Ingeniør rollen in Mexico er MXMX$53,880.

