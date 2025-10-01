Software Ingeniør kompensation in Mexico hos Luxoft spænder fra MX$30.1K pr. year for L1 til MX$62K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Mexico udgør i alt MX$53.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
MX$30.1K
MX$29.7K
MX$0
MX$406
L2
MX$42.8K
MX$41.2K
MX$0
MX$1.6K
L3
MX$54.9K
MX$53.9K
MX$0
MX$966
L4
MX$62K
MX$62K
MX$0
MX$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
