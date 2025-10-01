Software Ingeniør kompensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area hos Luxoft spænder fra PLN 167K pr. year for L2 til PLN 250K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Krakow Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 221K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 241K
PLN 241K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 250K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
