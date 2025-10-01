Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos Luxoft spænder fra ₹1.36M pr. year for L2 til ₹2.63M pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.25M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L3
₹2.63M
₹2.63M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling