Software Ingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Luxoft spænder fra €64.3K pr. year for L2 til €86.5K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €75.1K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€64.3K
€64.3K
€0
€0
L3
€71.4K
€71.4K
€0
€0
L4
€86.5K
€86.5K
€0
€0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
