Virksomhedsoversigt
Luxoft
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Canada

Luxoft Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Canada

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Luxoft spænder fra CA$94.7K pr. year for L2 til CA$109K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$95.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
CA$94.7K
CA$94.7K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

CA$226K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CA$42.4K+ (nogle gange CA$424K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Luxoft?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Ingeniør en Luxoft in Canada tiene una compensación total anual de CA$141,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Luxoft para el puesto de Software Ingeniør in Canada es CA$95,660.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Luxoft

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Temenos
  • Grid Dynamics
  • EPAM Systems
  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer