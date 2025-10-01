Software Ingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Luxoft spænder fra CA$94.7K pr. year for L2 til CA$109K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$95.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$94.7K
CA$94.7K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
