Software Ingeniør kompensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area hos Luxoft spænder fra RON 93.2K pr. year for L1 til RON 296K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Bucharest Metropolitan Area udgør i alt RON 141K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Luxoft's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.4
L4
RON 296K
RON 296K
RON 0
RON 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling