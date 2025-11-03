Virksomhedsoversigt
Lunatech
Lunatech Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Netherlands hos Lunatech udgør i alt €54.7K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lunatech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lunatech
Software Engineer
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Total per år
€54.7K
Niveau
Medio
Grundløn
€54.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lunatech?
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.7K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Lunatech in Netherlands ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €72,370. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lunatech for Softwareingeniør rollen in Netherlands er €54,126.

Andre ressourcer