Software Ingeniør kompensation in Salt Lake City Greater Area hos Lucid spænder fra $102K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $219K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Salt Lake City Greater Area udgør i alt $135K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lucid's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$102K
$95.4K
$3.5K
$3.2K
Software Engineer 2
$110K
$104K
$3.8K
$1.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$138K
$129K
$5K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Lucid er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
