Lucid
Lucid Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Raleigh-Durham Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Raleigh-Durham Area hos Lucid spænder fra $99.9K pr. year for Software Engineer 1 til $126K pr. year for Software Engineer 2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Raleigh-Durham Area udgør i alt $99.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lucid's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$99.9K
$96.5K
$0
$3.4K
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$118K
$4.3K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Lucid er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Lucid in Raleigh-Durham Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $126,088. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lucid for Software Ingeniør rollen in Raleigh-Durham Area er $99,895.

Andre ressourcer