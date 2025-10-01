Virksomhedsoversigt
Lucid Produktdesigner Lønninger i Salt Lake City Greater Area

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in Salt Lake City Greater Area hos Lucid udgør i alt $137K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lucid's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Total per år
$137K
Niveau
II
Grundløn
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lucid?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Lucid er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



UX Designer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Lucid in Salt Lake City Greater Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $218,970. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lucid for Produktdesigner rollen in Salt Lake City Greater Area er $120,500.

Andre ressourcer