Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Logitech spænder fra $107K pr. year for I1 til $277K pr. year for I5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $245K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Logitech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
I1
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Logitech er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
