Logitech
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Logitech Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Logitech spænder fra $107K pr. year for I1 til $277K pr. year for I5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $245K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Logitech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
I1
(Entry Level)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Logitech er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Logitech in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $300,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Logitech for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $192,090.

