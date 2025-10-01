Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Industridesigner kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Logitech udgør i alt $133K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Logitech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Logitech
Senior Industrial Designer
Newark, CA
Total per år
$133K
Niveau
I3
Grundløn
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$1.2K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
9 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Logitech?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Logitech er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Industridesigner hos Logitech in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $239,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Logitech for Industridesigner rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $133,200.

Andre ressourcer