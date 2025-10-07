Cloud Security Architect kompensation in United States hos Leidos spænder fra $74K pr. year for T1 til $177K pr. year for T5. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Leidos's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
