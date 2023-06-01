Virksomhedsoversigt
Legit Security
    Legit Security protects software supply chains and ensures secure application delivery from code-to-cloud. Their platform auto-discovers, analyzes, and secures from code-to-cloud, enabling contextualized security risks, consolidated vulnerability management, and prioritized remediation. They help CISOs, application security, and development teams defend against threats and ensure governance, compliance, and integrity for every software release. Contact them for more information and career opportunities.

    legitsecurity.com
    2020
    126
    $10M-$50M
