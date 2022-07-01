Virksomhedsoversigt
Learning Technologies Group plc
    • Om

    Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) has been created with the purpose of building a market leading business of substance and scale within the exciting and fast-growing learning technologies sector. It is a dynamic and steadily growing group of specialist learning technology businesses at the vanguard of this exciting sector.LTG's portfolio includes LEO, a pioneering learning technologies firm; the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning; games with purpose company Preloaded; Eukleia, an e-learning provider to the financial services sector; and Rustici Software, the global leaders in e-learning standards conformance.During the coming months, it will expand as strategic, complementary acquisitions are executed.LTG is building on the success of its existing ventures and plans to continue its growth through strategic acquisition and diversification, with the objective of providing a truly exceptional portfolio of services and products for our existing and new clients across the globe.

    ltgplc.com
    Hjemmeside
    2013
    Grundlagt år
    270
    Antal medarbejdere
    Hovedkontor

