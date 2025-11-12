Virksomhedsoversigt
Lead Bank Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Backend Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Lead Bank udgør i alt $193K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lead Bank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lead Bank
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per år
$193K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$7.8K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lead Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Lead Bank in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $217,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lead Bank for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $185,000.

