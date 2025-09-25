Virksomhedsoversigt
Lazer Technologies
Lazer Technologies Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Lazer Technologies udgør i alt CA$203K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lazer Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lazer Technologies
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$203K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
CA$203K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lazer Technologies?

CA$226K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Lazer Technologies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$261,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lazer Technologies for the Software Ingeniør role in Canada is CA$196,887.

