Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Lattice spænder fra $189K pr. year for L3 til $289K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $170K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lattice's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Lattice er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
3 years post-termination exercise window.