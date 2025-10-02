Virksomhedsoversigt
L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services Software Ingeniør Lønninger i United States

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos L&T Technology Services udgør i alt $73K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for L&T Technology Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
Total per år
$73K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$70K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos L&T Technology Services?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos L&T Technology Services in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $108,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos L&T Technology Services for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $70,000.

