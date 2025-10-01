Virksomhedsoversigt
Lamoda
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Moscow Metro Area

Lamoda Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Moscow Metro Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area hos Lamoda udgør i alt RUB 3.64M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lamoda's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lamoda
Backend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per år
RUB 3.64M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
RUB 3.64M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på RUB 2.51M+ (nogle gange RUB 25.05M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Lamoda in Moscow Metro Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 5,592,230. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lamoda for Software Ingeniør rollen in Moscow Metro Area er RUB 3,371,473.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Lamoda

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Myntra
  • MATCHESFASHION
  • BIGGBY COFFEE
  • AJIO
  • Farfetch
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer