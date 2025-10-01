Virksomhedsoversigt
Lam Research
Lam Research Software Ingeniør Lønninger i India

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Lam Research udgør i alt ₹2.06M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lam Research
Senior Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.06M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹393K
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Andre ressourcer