Virksomhedsoversigt
Lam Research
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Bengaluru

Lam Research Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Lam Research udgør i alt ₹2.06M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lam Research
Senior Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.06M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹393K
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lam Research?

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Lam Research şirketindeki in Greater Bengaluru Software Ingeniør pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam ₹5,426,508 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Lam Research şirketinde Software Ingeniør rolü in Greater Bengaluru için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat ₹2,547,353 tutarındadır.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Lam Research

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer