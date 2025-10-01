Virksomhedsoversigt
Lam Research
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programleder

  • Alle Programleder Lønninger

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research Programleder Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Programleder kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Lam Research udgør i alt $212K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lam Research
Program Manager
Livermore, CA
Total per år
$212K
Niveau
L5
Grundløn
$154K
Stock (/yr)
$34K
Bonus
$23.5K
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lam Research?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Programleder tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Programleder hos Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $265,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lam Research for Programleder rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $187,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Lam Research

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer