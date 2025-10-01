Virksomhedsoversigt
Lam Research
Lam Research Maskiningeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Maskiningeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Lam Research udgør i alt $155K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lam Research
Mechatronics Engineer
Fremont, CA
Total per år
$155K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lam Research?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Inkluderede Stillinger

Manufacturing Engineer

Mechatronics Engineer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Maskiningeniør hos Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,600. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lam Research for Maskiningeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $140,700.

