Den gennemsnitlige Maskiningeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Lam Research udgør i alt ₹2.28M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
Lam Research
Mechanical Technical Lead Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.28M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹2.07M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹207K
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
13 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lam Research?

₹13.94M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Manufacturing Engineer

Mechatronics Engineer

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Maskiningeniør at Lam Research in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,715,319. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the Maskiningeniør role in India is ₹2,099,653.

Andre ressourcer