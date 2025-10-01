Virksomhedsoversigt
Lam Research
Lam Research Kemisk Ingeniør Lønninger i Taiwan

Den gennemsnitlige Kemisk Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Taiwan hos Lam Research udgør i alt NT$2.12M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lam Research's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lam Research
Process Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per år
NT$2.12M
Niveau
PE3
Grundløn
NT$1.74M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$386K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lam Research?

NT$5.09M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Seneste Lønindsendelser

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Lam Research er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Process Engineer

OSS

بالاترین بسته حقوقی گزارش شده برای Kemisk Ingeniør در Lam Research in Taiwan برابر کل دستمزد سالانه NT$16,925,401 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Lam Research برای نقش Kemisk Ingeniør in Taiwan برابر NT$2,121,661 است.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Lam Research

