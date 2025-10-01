Virksomhedsoversigt
Lalamove
Lalamove Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Hong Kong Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Hong Kong Area hos Lalamove udgør i alt HK$334K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lalamove's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Lalamove
Software Engineer
Hong Kong, HK, Hong Kong (SAR)
Total per år
HK$334K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
HK$334K
Stock (/yr)
HK$0
Bonus
HK$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Lalamove?

HK$1.25M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Lalamove in Greater Hong Kong Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på HKHK$3,493,986. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lalamove for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Hong Kong Area er HKHK$2,412,249.

Andre ressourcer