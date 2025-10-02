Virksomhedsoversigt
La Poste
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Paris Area

La Poste Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Paris Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Paris Area hos La Poste udgør i alt €54.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for La Poste's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
La Poste
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per år
€54.5K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
€52K
Stock (/yr)
€2.5K
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos La Poste?

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på €26.6K+ (nogle gange €266K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Die hoogste betalende salaris pakket gerapporteer vir 'n Software Ingeniør by La Poste in Greater Paris Area is 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van €69,773. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by La Poste vir die Software Ingeniør rol in Greater Paris Area is €51,985.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for La Poste

Relaterede virksomheder

  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer