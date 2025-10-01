Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Kyndryl spænder fra $128K pr. year for Band 6 til $193K pr. year for Band 9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $122K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Band 6
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
