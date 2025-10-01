Virksomhedsoversigt
Kyndryl
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Spain

Kyndryl Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Spain

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Spain hos Kyndryl udgør i alt €37.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Kyndryl
Site Reliability Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per år
€37.2K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
€37.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kyndryl?

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på €26.7K+ (nogle gange €267K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Kyndryl in Spain ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €57,045. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Kyndryl for Software Ingeniør rollen in Spain er €37,212.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Kyndryl

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Goldman Sachs
  • HPE
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • MoneyGram International
  • Primerica
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer