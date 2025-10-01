Virksomhedsoversigt
Kyndryl
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Kyndryl Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Hyderabad Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Hyderabad Area hos Kyndryl udgør i alt ₹4.67M pr. year for Band 9. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Kyndryl's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Band 6
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹4.67M
₹4.57M
₹0
₹101K
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Kyndryl?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Kyndryl in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,784,652. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kyndryl for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹4,556,711.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Kyndryl

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Goldman Sachs
  • HPE
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • MoneyGram International
  • Primerica
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer